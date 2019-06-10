CHICAGO (CBS) — Six-year-old Finnegan Kuzniar dreamed of saving Chicago from villains, and on Sunday the Make-A-Wish foundation helped him become Galacto, the city’s favorite superhero.

Finnegan donned a black costume and yellow mask to transform into Galacto and save the city from the clutches of the Joker and the evil T-Storm, also known as his older brother.

The city of Chicago is looking for two dastardly villains… if only a hero could help save the city from the clutches of evil! #GalactoSavesTheDay pic.twitter.com/d8yyb8JWZr — Make-A-Wish Illinois (@WishIllinois) June 9, 2019

The celebration at Navy Pier capped off a huge day of crime fighting that included a flight in a Chicago Police Department helicopter, a search of the Chicago River with the Fire Department Marine Unit, and a ride in a vintage squad car.

He later teamed up with Batman, Superman, and Spiderman at Navy Pier.

“I think I liked the helicopter and fighting the evil bad guy,” he said.

After a rousing battle and saving the city at @NavyPier, Galacto was thanked by @chicagosmayor and Superintendent Eddie Johnson for his hard work at a press conference! @Chicago_Police #GalactoSavesTheDay pic.twitter.com/ZU5kdltFhp — Make-A-Wish Illinois (@WishIllinois) June 9, 2019

Finnegan got a big thank you from Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Police Supt. Eddie Johnson for saving the day. He also received a letter of recognition from the city.

“You did a terrific job, and I feel very, very safe,” Lightfoot said.

“We do a job of keeping our city safe every day. We’ve never done it as well as you have,” Johnson said.

While his autoimmune disease often keeps him out of school, many of his classmates were there to cheer him on.