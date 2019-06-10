  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– Miloud Ladmia, 69, has been reported missing from the Portage Park neighborhood.

Credit: CPD

Police said Ladmia is a “foreign national on holiday in the United States” and does not speak English. Police said he has diabetes and a heart condition.

According to police, Ladmia was last seen in the 5600 block of west Montrose Avenue wearing a black jacket, beige pants and white sandals.

The missing man is believed to be on foot or using public transportation.

Ladmia is 5-foot-8 and weighs 190 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North SVU at 312-744-8266.