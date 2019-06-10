CHICAGO (CBS)– Miloud Ladmia, 69, has been reported missing from the Portage Park neighborhood.
Police said Ladmia is a “foreign national on holiday in the United States” and does not speak English. Police said he has diabetes and a heart condition.
According to police, Ladmia was last seen in the 5600 block of west Montrose Avenue wearing a black jacket, beige pants and white sandals.
The missing man is believed to be on foot or using public transportation.
Ladmia is 5-foot-8 and weighs 190 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North SVU at 312-744-8266.