CHICAGO (CBS) — New Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano says he’s recharged after being out of football for awhile. He’s also a leukemia survivor. Pagano’s new defensive guys have quickly noticed his energy and his vocal style.
“It’s pretty impressive. Vic was a great coach but working with Chuck now, I’m pretty impressed with his teaching style, his coaching style, his motivation, life experiences,” cornerback Kyle Fuller said. “He makes you sit there and you nod your head after what he says … You can really apply that on the field, off the field.”
“Coach Pagano he’s a down to earth guy. Coach Vic really didn’t talk too much. Pagano’s more vocal,” safety Eddie Jackson said. “He’s playing us to our strength.”
Pagano’s homework for the team until they come back for training camp: watch an hour of film everyday. Both Fuller and Jackson said the next six weeks for them is about going somewhere quiet and getting their heads right for the season.