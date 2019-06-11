CHICAGO (CBS) — An off-duty Chicago police officer was charged early Tuesday in the crash that killed Marquita Reed.
Terrance Finley, 24, was charged with Reckless Homicide and Aggravated DUI.
Investigators say Finley’s Blood Alcohol Level was just over the legal limit of .083, when he crashed into a Gresham restaurant early Sunday morning.
Finley said he swerved to avoid hitting a car turning in front of him near the intersection of 87th St. and Wood St.
Reed, 34, was sitting inside Tony’s Philly Steak, when Finley’s Toyota came crashing through the wall, killing the nurse and mother of two.
Another woman was injured, but is expected to be okay.
Finley is due in bound court later today.