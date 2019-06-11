CHICAGO (CBS)– After a sunny day on Tuesday, rain is on the way.
Tuesday evening, brief showers are possible as the temperature drops to the lower 60s.
CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist said scattered showers are possible for the Wednesday morning rush with showers throughout the day and into the afternoon and night.
Isolated thunderstorms are also possible on Wednesday with a high temperature of 72 degrees.
Rain will continue into Thursday morning, and skies are expected to clear throughout the day Thursday.
Friday is expected to be sunny with a high of 77 degrees.