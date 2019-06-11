Filed Under:Chicago White Sox, Eloy Jimenez, Foul Ball, Guaranteed Rate Field


CHICAGO (CBS) — For the second time in less than two weeks, Major League Baseball is facing questions about fan safety after a woman was hit by a foul ball at the Chicago White Sox game on Monday.

Personnel help a woman who was struck in the head by a foul ball hit by Eloy Jimenez of the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning of a game against the Washington Nationals at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 10, 2019. (Credit: David Banks/Getty Images)

In the fourth inning, Eloy Jimenez hit a ball down the third base line into the stands–just past the White Sox dugout and the protective net.

The woman, who was sitting several rows from the field, was bleeding from her head, but was alert. She was sent to the hospital to be evaluated.

Major League Baseball currently requires the netting to extend to the end of the dugouts on both sides of the field.

MLB officials say they are examining the policy after a foul ball hit by the Chicago Cubs’ Albert Amora hit a young girl on May 29 during a game in Houston.

The girl was also sitting just past the dugout. Almora, and several other players and fans, are calling for the league to extend the netting protecting fans.