CHICAGO (CBS) — For the second time in less than two weeks, Major League Baseball is facing questions about fan safety after a woman was hit by a foul ball at the Chicago White Sox game on Monday.
In the fourth inning, Eloy Jimenez hit a ball down the third base line into the stands–just past the White Sox dugout and the protective net.
The woman, who was sitting several rows from the field, was bleeding from her head, but was alert. She was sent to the hospital to be evaluated.
Major League Baseball currently requires the netting to extend to the end of the dugouts on both sides of the field.
MLB officials say they are examining the policy after a foul ball hit by the Chicago Cubs’ Albert Amora hit a young girl on May 29 during a game in Houston.
The girl was also sitting just past the dugout. Almora, and several other players and fans, are calling for the league to extend the netting protecting fans.