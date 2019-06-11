



Chicago Police Officer Terrance Finley is free Tuesday night after posting his $40,000 bond. He is accused of slamming his car into a restaurant at 87th and Wood, killing 35-year-old mother of two Marquita Reed.

On Tuesday, Reed’s 11-year-old daughter Shay expected to return to her dance troupe for the first time without her mom there for support.

“Shay is going to be still in shock. It’s a shock. Everybody’s torn up about it, but Shay, she’s trying to be strong,” family friend Toni Buchanan said.

Buchanan not only runs the Geek Squad dance team. She considers herself Reed’s family.

“It’s just so unfortunate a motherless child and she loses her mom to such tragedy,” she said.

Judge John Lyke factored Finley’s previous driving violations, speeding and texting while driving, when setting bond. The 24-year-old’s attorney says Finley comes from a good family.

“He’s mortified. He’s wrecked. He can’t believe this happened. He didn’t become a police officer to take a life,” defense attorney Tim Grace said.

Finley, who was off-duty at the time, was driving about 70 miles per hour when his car slammed into Tony’s Philly Steak. His blood alcohol level was .083, just over the legal limit.

“Within five seconds of impact into the restaurant, the defendant’s vehicle’s gas pedal was at full throttle,” said assistant state’s attorney James Murphy.

The officer told investigators he swerved to avoid a car turning in front of him, forcing him to jump the curb and plow into the storefront.

“We look forward to them to serve and to protect, not to take not to take lives,” Buchanan said.

Finley has been relieved of his police powers and will be back in court next month.