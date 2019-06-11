CHICAGO (CBS) — David Ortiz is back in Boston and there’s an outpouring of love and concern for the former Boston Red Sox player, affectionately known as Big Papi, after he was shot in the Dominican Republic.
The Red Sox sent a team plane to fly him back to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment. The 43-year-old former Red Sox slugger was at a nightclub in his native Santo Domingo Sunday night when he was shot from behind. He is expected to fully recover.
News of the shooting hit hard in Major League Baseball. About 10% of those players come from the Dominican Republic, including Chicago White Sox rookie Eloy Jimenez.
“He do a lot for Dominicans. He represents a lot,” Jimenez said. “For me it’s so sad.”
Former President Barack Obama tweeted out his best wishes for a speedy recovery for Ortiz.
Obama recalled when Ortiz helped the nation begin to heal from the Boston Marathon bombing six years ago.