(CBS) — Chicago Police Officer Terrance Finley has been charged with reckless homicide and DUI after he lost control of his car and crashed into a restaurant, killing a woman sitting inside.
Finley is 24 years old.
He is a relative newcomer to the police force. According to the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board, Finley was hired by CPD on Oct. 16, 2017.
Finley has had two other moving violations since become a police officer. However, according to the Illinois Secretary of State, he does not have any points on his driving record.
In February 2018 he was cited for speeding more than 20 mph over the speed limit. He was driving the same 2018 Toyota that’s seen on the crash video from Sunday morning.
He paid the ticket and was ordered to four hours of traffic safety school, which court records indicate that he successfully completed.
Then in April 2018, Finley received a traffic violation for using a cell phone while driving. This time he was driving a Dodge. He paid the ticket and again was ordered to four hours of traffic safety school, which court records indicate that he completed.
Because he completed the safety school, his state driving record is clean.