CHICAGO (CBS) — A truck driver is being held on $750,000 bond after he became angry and shot another trucker in Hampshire, the Kane County State’s attorney said.
Kane County State’s Attorney Joe McMahon charged 57-year-old William M. Lutz of Midway, Ohio, with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, armed violence, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and criminal damage to property.
Kane County prosecutors allege that at about 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, Lutz was at a truck stop on U.S. Route 20 in Hampshire when he began to argue with the victim because Lutz believed the victim’s vehicle was blocking the road.
Lutz went to his semi-truck and retrieved a .45-caliber handgun. The victim retreated to his semi-truck cab and climbed in, prosecutors said. A passenger was in the front passenger seat of the victim’s semi-truck cab. Lutz fired two shots at the driver’s-side door of the victim’s semi-truck.
One bullet grazed the victim and the other bullet struck the truck.
Lutz left the scene in his semi-truck, parked on the side of the road at Illinois Route 47 and Interstate 90 and consumed 30 pills in an apparent suicide attempt, prosecutors said. Police found Lutz a short time later and took him into custody.
Judge Keith Johnson set Lutz’s initial court appearance for 9 a.m. June 20 at the Kane County Judicial Center in St. Charles Township.