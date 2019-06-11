CHICAGO (CBS) — The cleaning and painting of a Metra bridge will force overnight lane closures on the Eisenhower through the fall.
It’ll be at I-290 near Irving Park Road (Illinois 19) and the closures will begin Tuesday night. It’ll start around 7:00 p.m. and end at 5:00 a.m.
The Illinois Department of Transportation recommends that motorists allow for extra time and expect delays in the area. Drivers are also asked to pay close attention to flaggers in the work zones and to obey the posted speed limits.
For more information with ongoing projects, you can click here for IDOT’s District 1. For updates on traffic, motorists can visit the travelmidwest.com site.