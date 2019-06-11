  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:Chicago, cracks in skydeck, Willis Tower

CHICAGO (CBS)– There was another sky-high scare at the Willis Tower, when the Skydeck cracked under visitors’ feet.

A video was shot on the 103rd floor Monday night, after the ledge’s protective top layer splintered into thousands of pieces.

The protective layer covers the glass bottom below.

Credit: Jesus Pintado and Karly Pintado

The Willis Tower said no one was ever in danger, because the protective layer did what it was supposed to.

“There was a woman with two kids and they looked really pale and scare because the floor just cracked,” witness Jesus Pintado said.

“I’m scared of heights in general so when I saw that happen, I was like nope, not going on,” witness Karly Pintado said.

The same thing happened back in May of 2014 on the same ledge window.

CBS 2 reached out to Chicago’s Department of Buildings to ask if they’re inspecting the floor, they said the building’s own engineers are handling it.