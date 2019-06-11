CHICAGO (CBS)– There was another sky-high scare at the Willis Tower, when the Skydeck cracked under visitors’ feet.
A video was shot on the 103rd floor Monday night, after the ledge’s protective top layer splintered into thousands of pieces.
The protective layer covers the glass bottom below.
The Willis Tower said no one was ever in danger, because the protective layer did what it was supposed to.
“There was a woman with two kids and they looked really pale and scare because the floor just cracked,” witness Jesus Pintado said.
“I’m scared of heights in general so when I saw that happen, I was like nope, not going on,” witness Karly Pintado said.
The same thing happened back in May of 2014 on the same ledge window.
CBS 2 reached out to Chicago’s Department of Buildings to ask if they’re inspecting the floor, they said the building’s own engineers are handling it.