CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver fleeing from Chicago police slammed into another car in the South Shore neighborhood Monday night, sending the driver and another man to the hospital.
Police said officers were trying to pull over a green Cadillac STS for a broken tail light around 6:20 p.m. near 79th and Drexel, when the driver fled.
A short time later, the Cadillac ran a red light at 76th and South Chicago, and hit a Nissan Rogue crossing in front of him.
The 63-year-old man driving the Nissan was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital to be treated for a fractured rib.
The 22-year-old man who was fleeing from police was arrested and taken to Jackson Park Hospital for observation. Charges were pending Tuesday morning.