CHICAGO (CBS) — An unexpected delivery outside a Chicago firehouse.
A mother in labor knew she wasn’t going to make it to the hospital. So her friend who was driving her pulled up at the River West firehouse.
There, firefighters helped deliver the baby from the back seat of the car.
After seeing the baby was crowning. they told the mother to push. In only about five minutes, out came a baby boy.
“It was exciting. It was exciting,” gushed Barbara Ohse, a Captain at the Chicago Fire Department. “You’re almost not sure what to expect, and definitely being on the other side of things this time it was very exciting to see the baby’s head and move around. It’s such a miracle.”
Mom and baby were then taken to the hospital and are doing just fine.
The firefighters said they were happy to be there to help, and the mother was extremely thankful.