CHICAGO (CBS) — A Lake View High School student has been charged with a misdemeanor, after allegedly threatening a shooting at the North Side school last week.
Police said 18-year-old Jovani Cruz, of the Edgewater neighborhood, posted the threats against Lake View High School on social media early on June 5.
Cruz was arrested later that day. On Tuesday, police said Cruz had been charged with one misdemeanor count of electronic harassment threatening two or more people.
Court information was not immediately available.
Lake View High School principal Paul Karafiol sent a letter to parents last week, assuring them there was no danger to the school.
“This matter is being handled according to CPS policy,” Karafiol stated. “We will always continue to be vigilant in ensuring the safety of all of our students and staff.”