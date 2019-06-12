CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police released surveillance photos of suspects they say are responsible for two aggravated robberies on the CTA Red Line train.
Police said the robberies occurred as the CTA Red Line train was approaching the Fullerton stop on June 10 around 6:50 a.m. and as the train was approaching the Clybourn stop at 7 a.m.
According to police, the suspects are described as 18 years old around 5-foot-5 to 6-feet tall.
Anyone with information regarding the robbery suspects are asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.