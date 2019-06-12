  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ford Explorer, Ford Explorer Recall

(CBS/AP) — Ford is recalling over 1.2 million Ford Explorers, mainly in North America to fix rear suspension problem

The recall covers over 1.2 million Explorer SUVs from 2011 through 2017. Ford says a rear suspension toe link can break if the suspension moves a lot. The Explorer is built at the Torrence Avenue assembly plant on the Southeast Side.

That can limit steering control. One customer reported running into a curb when a link broke, but Ford says it’s not aware of any injuries.

Dealers will replace the left and right toe links, which keep weight on the tires.

Ford also is recalling 123,000 2013 F-150 pickups for a second time to stop transmissions from unintentionally downshifting into first gear.

The recall covers pickups with 5-liter and 6.2-liter gas engines.

A previous software update didn’t work.