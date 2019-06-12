



In her first city council meeting, Mayor Lori Lightfoot took on indicted Ald. Ed Burke. Wednesday, she tangled with an executive of the Fraternal Order of Police.

Patrick Murray, the vice president of the FOP, stated, “What you failed to do mayor, is you failed to ask the FOP for our input.”

Lightfoot responded stating, “Anytime the FOP wants to do anything other than obstruct, and object to reform, I’d be more than willing to meet with you.”

However, there was no mayoral sparring Wednesday with Ald. Burke, who spoke only to praise new corporation council Mark Flessner.

He noted Flessner holds a divinity degree.

“Clearly, he will add some spirituality to the Department of Law, and that will be for the good,” Burke said.

But, two speakers during public comment called for Burke to get out.

“We’re asking for your immediate resignation for the good of the public,” a citizen stated. “You’ve held office long enough.”

Burke didn’t bat an eye, in his first council meeting since his indictment.

In light of the Burke charges, Lightfoot introduced ethics reforms.

“Residents in this city want a city government that is fully accountable, that is transparent and that is fully responsible to the needs of voters,” Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot wants to give Inspector General Joe Ferguson the power to audit the city council committee and banning aldermen from outside jobs that pose a potential conflict of interest.

The alderman who replaced FBI-mole Danny Solis, who wore a wire to record Burke and others, wants all 25th Ward permits licenses issued under Solis to be reviewed.

“We need to make sure we have clear guidelines for everyone to obey by the rules, that we all have consistency and we start addressing the issue of pay to play,” Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez, of the 25th Ward.

However, Lightfoot is rejecting one reform suggestion.

Ferguson wanted to strip aldermen of their, so-called, menu money, the $1 million or so each receives to spend on ward projects as they wish.

But Lightfoot said, that’s a perk that aldermen deserve to keep.

The meeting ended with a special moment for CBS 2’s Derrick Blakley.

Blakley received a standing ovation at the end of the city council meeting following his retirement announcement after 40 years.

“I did not expect what I received at the city council today,” Blakley said. “Mayor Lightfoot had some nice things to say as well. It’s nice to know your work is recognized.”