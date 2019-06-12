CHICAGO (CBS)– Angel Bahena, 17, has been reported missing from the Gage Park neighborhood.
According to police, Bahena is missing from the 5300 block of south Christiana Avenue.
Police said he was last seen wearing a gray longsleeve button down shirt, black jeans and black gym shoes. He may be carrying a black North Face backpack. He is 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 160 pounds.
The missing teen is known to frequent the areas near Des Plaines and Randolph, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.