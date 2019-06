One of the three people charged in connection with animal cruelty at Fair Oaks Farms has been arrested.

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Edgar Gardozo-Vasquez, 36, of Brook, IN was taken into custody on Wednesday and is currently being held at the Newton County Jail.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office released the names of the three suspects:

Santiago Ruvalcaba Contreros, 31 year old male Edgar Gardozo Vazquez, 36 year old male Miguel Angel Navarro Serrano, 38 year old male

Officials said there are still outstanding warrants for Santiago Ruvalcaba Contreros and Miguel Angel Navarro Serrano.

In a press release, officials said other persons of interest are being interviewed.

The owners of an Indiana dairy farm apologized after undercover video released by an animal rights group showed workers kicking, beating and throwing around newborn calves.

The video was filmed at Fair Oaks Farms, a popular destination for school field trips and tourists about 75 miles southeast of Chicago.

The video was filmed by a member of Animal Recovery Mission, which had an undercover investigator get a job at Fair Oaks Farms from August to November of last year in order to expose animal cruelty.

The footage shows workers dragging calves by their ears, including off the side of a farm cart, throwing calves into small plastic isolation hutches, hitting calves with milk bottles, kicking calves, beating them with branding irons and steel rebar, and force-feeding the animals to the point they can’t breathe.

Workers are also seen piling dead calves onto farm vehicles and throwing them in mass dump sites.