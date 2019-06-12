CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police have issued a community alert for the West Town neighborhood after at least five robberies were reported since the end of May.
According to police, the victims were approached by one or two male offenders who took their phones. In one incident, the offenders tried to take the victim’s purse. In several incidents, the offenders fled in a silver or gray vehicle with license plates CJW3995.
The robberies happened at the following locations:
- 1700 block of West North Avenue on May 21 at 10:18 p.m.
- 1600 block of West North Avenue on May 25 at 1:15 p.m.
- 1400 block of North Paulina Street on June 9 at 10:52 a.m.
- 1100 block of West Chicago Avenue on June 9 at 11:28 a.m.
- 1700 block of West North Avenue on June 9 at 10:40 a.m.
One offender is described as 18 to 30 years old, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 150 to 220 pounds.
The second offender is described as 20 to 25 years old, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 220 to 270 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.