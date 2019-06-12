CHICAGO (CBS)–A 27-year-old Schaumburg man has been charged with assaulting and kidnapping a woman in a forest preserve.
Ryan Patterson was charged with criminal sexual assault and kidnapping after an investigation by the Cook County Sheriff’s Police.
On May 30 around 8:15 p.m., a man attacked a 48-year-old Streamwood woman while she was on a trail at the Arthur L. Janura Forest Preserve, near Hoffman Estates. Officials said the man attacked her and threw her cell phone into a wooded area.
Officials said the offender then dragged her into a wooded area and sexually assaulted her.
“During the course of their investigation, Sheriff’s Police detectives identified the offender as Ryan Patterson,” Sheriff Thomas J. Dart, stated in a press release. “He was taken into custody on June 11.”
Patterson’s bond was set at $150,000 Wednesday at the Rolling Meadows Courthouse.
Sheriff’s Police detectives believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information about additional victims is asked to call officials at 708-865-4896.