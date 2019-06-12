CHICAGO (CBS) — Nearly a dozen people were shot in Chicago on Tuesday, most of them during a one-hour span. Two of the victims died.

In all, 11 people were shot, seven of them between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The day’s gun violence started around 3:30 p.m. in the Little Village neighborhood, where three teens were shot while standing on the sidewalk. Police said a car pulled up to them near the corner of 28th and Karlov, and five people got out and started shooting.

The boys – ages 13, 14, and 15 – all were wounded in the shooting, and were taken to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

Around 8 p.m., a 22-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were wounded in another shooting at 109th and Ewing in the East Side neighborhood. Police said two men walked up and shot the victims as they were sitting in a car.

The victims were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where the woman was in critical condition and the man was stabilized.

About 45 minutes later, two men were standing on the sidewalk near 64th and Francisco, when someone opened fire. Police said the victims were wounded and drove themselves to Holy Cross Hospital, and they later were transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were in serous condition.

Shortly before 9 p.m., a 37-year-old man got into an argument with a 48-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man, and he pulled out a gun and started shooting. The gunman then took his own life. Police said the two people he shot were taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, where they were in good condition.

The last shooting of the night happened just before 10 p.m., near 94th and Harvard, when someone shot a 28-year-old man as he was driving. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.