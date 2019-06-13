CHICAGO (CBS) — The former president of the Village of Posen pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to charges he embezzled money from the south suburb and spent it at casinos.
Donald Schupek, 79, of Posen, pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 plus restitution.
According to the plea agreement, while serving as Posen president, Schupek directed the village bookkeeper to write nine checks payable to Schupeck from June 2014 to August 2016, which totaled $27,000. At the time, he did not inform the village treasurer or board he had issued the checks to himself.
Schupek admitted in the plea agreement that he converted the funds for his own use, including gambling expenses at two casinos in Joliet.
He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 12.