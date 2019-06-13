CHICAGO (CBS) — An empty plot of land is being used as an illegal dump site and an illegal parking lot in Chicago.

CBS 2’s Cesar Rodriguez went to the Back of the Yards neighborhood to explain how the city is trying to combat this activity.

The next time you take the CTA Orange Line, you might confuse a plot of land near the Western station for a landfill.

More than 50 cars and construction scrap nestled away in the brush.

“This problem is just continuing to grow. Continuing to get worse,” said Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th.)

Ald. Raymond Lopez saids he’s fighting two issues in the lot that is city property.

Don’t know which is worse: illegal fly dumping or the illegal parking. W/ 50+ tickets written, I hope transit commuters get the message. Next up: working with @ChicagoDOT @cta & @StreetsandSan to keep this space open & clear. pic.twitter.com/Gqujx0XuIf — Ald. Raymond Lopez (@RLopez15thWard) June 13, 2019

First, the illegal parking at the site near 48th and Western. CTA commuters using the Orange Line apparently park here to avoid paying the station’s vehicle lot fee.

On Thursday, the city issued over 50 citations. Each worth $60.

“Oh no!”

It’s how Luz Gonzalez reacted when she noticed that her car had received a ticket for illegal parking. She said she’s been using this location for two years and there were no signs up Thursday morning when she left her vehicle.

“We are trying to improve the area. Even this corner of the ward is important,” Lopez said. “We can’t allow these cars to continue to be here illegally. It breeds all kinds of other trouble.”

The trouble he’s talking about is the garbage left at this location that has several businesses around it. Ald. Lopez said that illegal dumping is not only an eyesore, but a danger.

“We have hundreds of kids just in this immediate area. If they were to walk into the field and not see this (nails) it can cause serious harm. It could cause tetanus. It could cause infection,” said Lopez.

The alderman said he will be working with the CTA and CDOT to make sure that they install barriers around this property to avoid illegal dumping as well as illegal parking.