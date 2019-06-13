CHICAGO (CBS) — A 24-year-old man has been charged with firing shots at another vehicle while driving on the Kennedy Expressway last month.
Illinois State Police said, around 2:30 a.m. on May 6, a 45-year-old man was driving north on the Kennedy Expressway near River Road, when someone in another vehicle shot his car several times. The driver was not injured.
After reviewing video footage, police identified the gunman, and arrested 24-year-old Christopher Cruz.
Cruz has been charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm. He is due to appear for a bond hearing Thursday afternoon.