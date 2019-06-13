CHICAGO (CBS) — A man offered pizza to three preteen girls to try to lure them into his home last month in the Ashburn neighborhood, police said.
According to police, on May 25 between 5 and 6 p.m., an unknown man in his late 30s to 40s stood behind a fence in the 8500 block of South Kolin Avenue and offered the girls pizza, waving his hand for them to come into his house.
The victims fled the scene without getting a better view of the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.