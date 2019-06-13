CHICAGO (CBS) — A community hospital in Blue Island might shut down, and people who live in the suburb are worried.
State Rep. Bob Rita hosted a meeting to discuss MetroSouth Hospital.
The operators of that facility have announced it might close if there isn’t a buyer by the end of the year.
Larry Garetto said he has had three life-saving surgeries at that hospital and calls it vital to the community.
“For all those doctors that put their time in to try to get the hospital to work and all the people on the board, I think it’s a disgrace to not try to make it work or ask for help or do something,” said Garetto, who is also an advisory board member.
The CEO of MetroSouth said the hospital has been caring for fewer patients in recent years and believes that building would be best used as an outpatient facility.
Rita and other local leaders said they’re working on ways to try to keep emergency services available in Blue Island.