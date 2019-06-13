



More details have emerged in the case of a Schaumburg man who is accused of dragging a woman off a forest preserve running path in Hoffman Estates and sexually assaulting her last month.

Ryan Patterson, 27, has been charged with criminal sexual assault and kidnapping for the May 30 attack. His bond was set at $150,000, which he posted Wednesday night.

According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Patterson biked and ran past the 48-year-old victim several times in the Arthur Janura Forest Preserve before knocking her to the ground around 8:15 p.m. He threw the woman’s phone, dragged her into the woods, ordered her to remove her clothes, and sexually assaulted her.

Prosecutors said when Patterson began pulling the victim’s arm up and behind her back, she told him to “do what he has to, but to please stop hurting her.”

After the attack, Patterson allegedly told the victim personal information as she talked to him to distract him while getting dressed. Prosecutors said Patterson revealed he was a graduate of the University of Illinois and even identified himself by his first name. He also told the victim he has difficulty forming relationships with women, so he assaults them.

“This is my fetish, this is how I get turned on,” he allegedly told the woman. “You must be new around here. I’ve been biking these paths, doing this for years, and I’ve never seen you.”

Patterson later called the woman’s phone to help her find it in the brush, according to prosecutors. He then walked with her for about 15 minutes to her car. He asked the victim if they could have sex the next day at the woman’s house.

The victim drove home and told her son about the attack. He took photos of the woman’s dirty clothing as well as scratches and bruising on her legs and neck.

The day after the attack, Patterson allegedly texted the victim asking to see her again.

“I’m not expecting anything, but if you were serious yesterday about talking some more and hanging out this weekend I’d like that,” Patterson allegedly wrote.

Prosecutors said the victim did not respond to Patterson’s message.

On June 7, the victim reported the attack to Streamwood police. She said she did not immediately go to police because she was scared of the defendant and that she mistrusted authorities because she was raised in communist Poland. She positively identified Patterson in a photo lineup.

Patterson is now on electronic monitoring. He must surrender his passport, turn in any firearms he owns and not have any contact with the victim. He has a curfew but is allowed to go to work from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Police are encouraging more victims to come forward.