CHICAGO (CBS) — Inbound and outbound train movement is temporarily suspended at Union Station after a Metra BNSF train to Aurora was evacuated just south of Union Station Thursday night due to a possible locomotive fire, officials say.
The expected duration of the delay is unknown, according to Metra’s website.
Train #1285 scheduled to leave Chicago Union Station at 6:31 experienced a “mechanical failure causing a small fire,” according to Metra’s website.
The fire was inside a locomotive and was out by 7:05 p.m., according to a tweet from the Chicago Fire Department.
A spokesman for CFD said crews responded to a report of a rubbish fire just outside the station around 6:20 p.m. but arrived to find a locomotive with fire coming out of the roof.
Firefighters were using lines to cool the engine as of 7:09 p.m.
About 100 people were safely evacuated from the train, which was not moving.
“No smoke was ever inside the station,” the spokesman said.
No injuries were reported.
Metra is investigating the scene.
This is a developing story.