CHICAGO (CBS) — An overnight shooting inside of a Walgreens store has left a woman dead.
It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of W. Fullerton, in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on the northwest side.
Police say the victim was inside the store when a man confronted her and shot her in the head. She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
According to police radio communication, witnesses at the scene told police the man was a security guard working at Walgreens. He also identified himself as a Chicago police officer prior to shooting the victim.
The suspect fled in a dark-colored SUV, wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt and dark jeans. No one is in custody.