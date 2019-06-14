CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people, including a 2-year-old boy, were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in the Albany Park neighborhood.
Police said the boy, his mother, and her uncle were sitting in a silver Jeep near Kedzie and Ainsle around 9 p.m., when a white Hyundai with tinted windows pulled up, and someone inside started shooting.
The boy was shot in the elbow, his 29-year-old mother was shot in the abdomen, and his 25-year-old uncle was shot in the left side.
The victims drove to Swedish Covenant Hospital. The boy was transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital. His mother and uncle were transferred to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. All three victims’ conditions were stabilized.
Police said the shooters fled the scene.
No one was in custody Friday morning.
Area North detectives were investgating.