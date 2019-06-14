CHICAGO (CBS) — The eastbound lanes of I-94 in Burns Harbor, Indiana remain closed after a crash involving two semi-trucks.
Closures will stay in place between U.S. 20 and State Road 49 for at least the next five hours.
Westbound lanes reopened just before 5:30 a.m., but long delays continue eastbound.
One of the trucks was loaded with pool chemicals that spilled onto the highway, according to Indiana State Police. Officials say the chemicals are not hazardous.
The other truck was carrying cocoa powder.
There are no reported injuries.