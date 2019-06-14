CHICAGO (CBS) — Young people across Chicago are now on the hunt to find summer jobs.

But Rydiun Walton had a special reason to find work and a new pair of shoes to wear to the job.

He contacted the 25th District of the Chicago Police Department to explain his plight.

“I was out here in the streets of Chicago. I was a victim of a gun crime,” he said.

“In this instance this young man reached out to me. He was brave enough to reach out,” said Sgt. John Bartuch.

Bartuch said he was able to help the 23-year-old via a new approached called the District Coordination Officers Program. The new neighborhood policing pilot initiative started in January in the 25th District and is made up of 20 officers. The plan is to offer long-term solutions.

“Which centered around removing the traditional policy that was done in the past,” Bartuch said. “Creating those long term relationships with community, diving into people’s problems.”

Officers Danny Lopez and Carolina Salcedo are part of DCO and worked with the Sketchers Outlet in the neighborhood to provide the boots. They say speaking to gang members is no easy task, but the approach is key.

“Reach out. We have resources,” Lopez said. “This young man to it to himself to reach out to us, and we showed him we kept our word.”

“The future holds a lot of things, honestly,” said Walton. “I can’t specifically say what it holds, but definitely nothing but a lot of open doors.”

One problem: he didn’t have boots or the money to buy them to begin his new job. Our Officers headed to the @SKECHERSUSA store at North and Cicero, partnered with employees, and bought work boots for his first day of work. Congrats on the new job!#ServingProtectingConnecting pic.twitter.com/cfHB9R3Nn7 — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) June 13, 2019

CPD now says the program might be implemented across the city, but it depends on its success in the 25th District.