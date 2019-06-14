CHICAGO (CBS) — The teen mother and father of an abandoned baby can finally see the child again. The baby will be living with his mother and grandmother.
The father will also be allowed to visit.
Police say the baby was left on a garbage can in an alley in the 3500 block of North Pulaski.
The father’s mother then took the baby to a nearby firehouse.
The two suspects were barred from seeing the child, but Friday in court a judge lifted the ban.
The baby is doing well.
The suspects are due back in court next month.