CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois state lawmakers approved a bevy of tax and fee hikes last month to fund the state’s first infrastructure program in a decade. What is the total price for Illinois taxpayers?

CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker added up some of the biggest increases.

Frank Maritote is a mortgage loan officer by day, and a taxpayer watchdog around the clock.

“You’ve got the gas tax, you’ve the license tax,” he said. “You’ve got the tobacco tax.”

Maritote’s question was, when you add up some of the increases, how much will it cost consumers?

“The total for us is really going to be the gas tax and the license fees, and that comes out to be, for us, probably $440 a year, I think; but for the average family, it’s probably going to be more,” he said.

The state’s passenger vehicle registration fee will go up next year from $98 to $148, so a two-car family that used to pay nearly $200 a year will now pay almost $300 a year.

Starting July 1, the state’s gas tax will double from 19 cents to 38 cents per gallon. If a family uses 600 gallons a year, the tax hike will cost them an extra $114 per car, or $228 for two cars.

Starting next year, it also will cost drivers more for parking garages and lots, after lawmakers approved a 6% tax on daily and hourly parking, and 9% on monthly and annual parking. So, if you were paying $200 a month for a parking space, it now will cost you an extra $216 a year in taxes.

Beginning July 1, the state also added another $1 per pack to the tobacco tax, so someone who smokes half a pack per day will pay another $180 a year in taxes.

The total for everything mentioned in this story would be $724 for a fictional two-car family with one smoker. However, everyone’s situation will be different.

Other increases included in the infrastructure plan include a new $248 annual registration fee for electric vehicles starting next year. The current registration fee for electric vehicles is $35 every two years.