CHICAGO (CBS) — Alberto Santoyo, 25, has been reported missing, according to Chicago police.
He was last seen in the 100 block of North Sangamon Street on the Near West Side.
Santoyo frequents the 6100 block of West 55th Street and the 1900 block of West 21st Place in Chicago. He also frequents the 3300 block of South 60th Court in Cicero.
He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray fishing graphic shirt, black polyester pants and black slippers.
Anyone with information about Santoyo’s whereabouts is asked to call Area Central SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.