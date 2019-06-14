CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police said they have been in communication with lawyers for the man who allegedly shot and killed a suspected shoplifter at a Walgreens store on Wednesday.
Witnesses said the shooter claimed to be a police officer, but police said that isn’t true.
No one was in custody Friday morning, but Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said police have been talking to the suspect’s lawyers.
Around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, the man shot and killed a woman in her 30s during a confrontation in the Walgreens at Cicero and Fullerton, according to police.
Sources said a clerk at the store suspected the woman of shoplifting, and called a friend to come help. That friend showed up and began arguing and fighting with the woman. That’s when he pulled out a gun and shot the woman in the head.
The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not been released.
According to police radio calls, witnesses said the man who shot her appeared to be a security guard. Witnesses also said the gunman claimed to be a Chicago police officer after he threw the woman to the ground and shot her.
However, police said the shooter is not an officer, and the Walgreens does not have any security guards.
Investigators said they have clear surveillance video of the shooter’s face and vehicle, which witnesses described as a Ford Explorer.
Area North detectives are investigating.