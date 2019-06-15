CHICAGO (CBS)– Three people were injured during a shooting in the Chatham neighborhood early Saturday morning.
According to Chicago police, a 24-year-old woman was a passenger sitting inside a parked vehicle, talking to a people standing outside the vehicle.
Shots were fired, striking the woman in the head, a 16-year-old in the arm, back and knee and a 22-year-old in the back.
The 16-year-old and the 22-year-old were transported to University of Chicago Hospital. The car the 24-year-old woman was in fled the scene, but stopped in the 7900 block of south Vincennes Avenue where emergency personnel transported the woman to the hospital.
Police said all three victims are in stable condition.
According to officials, the victims do not know where the shots came from, “and did see the offender(s).”
No one is in custody and Area South Detectives are investigating.