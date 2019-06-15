



A do not consume water advisory is under effect in Monee, University Park and Green Garden. Utility company Aqua Illinois left voicemails for customers Friday evening, alerting them of lead in the water supply.

“I was very upset when I got that call,” said University Park resident Sarah Boyd.

Boyd said she’s lived in University Park for nearly 40 years and has never felt so uncomfortable in her own home.

“I just felt like I was running around in a circle. What do I do? I mean, Flint, Michigan came to my mind really,” she said.

The advisory requests residents not to drink, cook, make ice cubes, prepare formula or use tap water to brush their teeth.

Using the water to bathe or wash your hands is okay, according to Aqua Illinois.

Boyd has been taking precautions such as using bottled water to make her coffee, but she also worries about her dog Stoner.

“I gave him some water. I didn’t think about it until this morning. I shouldn’t have have given him that water,” she said.

In a statement, Aqua Illinois’ president said, “While we do not believe our water mains or service lines contain lead, we are moving swiftly to identify the source.”

University Park resident Ramonita Lake said she’s concerned about her health if the issue isn’t resolved soon.

“It’s very, very scary,” she said. “They have to do something about and I mean immediately. They just have to.”

A representative for Aqua Illinois said they are offering customers free bottled water and water testing kits. They are also working in tandem with the state EPA to identify areas that are not being impacted by the advisory.

Aqua Illinois has information about lead here.