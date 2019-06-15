CHICAGO (CBS)– Scattered rain and thunderstorms are predicted Saturday into Sunday morning.
CBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran said temperatures will stay in the mid 70s as the rain continues throughout the Chicago area.
Curran said the heaviest rain will fall south of Chicago where this is a greater risk for storms to be severe.
On Father’s Day, showers and storms are expected for the morning with temperatures in the 70s.
Temepatures will remain in the upper 70s throughout the week with scattered showers.