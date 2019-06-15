CHICAGO (CBS) — What was once a tree-lined street in the Edgewater community looks a whole lot different now, and neighbors are not happy about it.
Forestry crews began removing trees from the 5900 block of North Hermitage. City officials say they are taking down the trees, so repair crews can replace water mains in the neighborhood. Some of those pipes are about 100 years old.
People who live in that block were only informed about the project Friday night.
“The root structure that those trees have could either one: impede any of the work done necessary to replace the water mains — or in the work, it could actually damage the trees and they could be weakened enough that they fall over,” Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th Ward) said.
City officials say new saplings will be planted once the new water mains are installed.