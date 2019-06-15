CHICAGO (CBS)– Flour sold at Whole Foods Market was recalled after reports of E. Coli contamination.
According to a press release, “the only product affected by this voluntary recall is the Unbleached All-Purpose Flour (5 lb.).”
The following dates and product codes have been linked to the contamination:
• BEST USED BY 12/07/19; LOT: L18A07C
• BEST USED BY 12/08/19; LOTS: L18A08A, L18A08B
• BEST USED BY 12/14/19; LOTS: L18A14A, L18A14B, L18A14C
ADM Milling Company, King Arthur Flour, Inc. of Norwich, VT voluntarily recalled 14,218 cases of 5 lb. Unbleached All-Purpose Flour.
Anyone who purchased the flour at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund.