CHICAGO (CBS)– This year’s Whitney Young High School graduates were treated to a very special guest speaker at their ceremony Friday night.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot appeared to not only hand out the final diploma, but give a speech to the graduating class.
She urged all of the students, to come back home to Chicago after their four years away at college.
Every single Whitney Young graduate was accepted to college this year, with 86% of them potentially earning advanced credit, by completing at least one AP course.
The students were accepted to 342 different colleges and universities with more than $56 million in combined scholarships.
Whitney Young had at least one student accepted to every Ivy League school and five students received perfect ACT scores.
The entire commencement ceremony is available for viewing on Whitney Young’s Facebook page.