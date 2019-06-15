CHICAGO (CBS)– Alberto Santoyo, 25, has been reported missing from the Near West Side, according to Chicago police.
Police said Santoyo was last seen on the 100 block of north Sangamon Street wearing a white shirt with blue stripes, a gray short-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and red gym shoes.
The missing man is known to frequent the areas of 6100 block of west 55th Street, the 1900 block of West 21st Place, the 3300 block of south 60th Court in Cicero and the 4000 block of west Van Buren Street.
Police said Santoyo is 5 feet 9 inches and weighs 155 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.