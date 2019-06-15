CHICAGO (CBS)– Wednesday is National Martini Day so now’s the perfect time to learn how to make classic cocktails with a summer twist.
Kolin Juckins, beverage director of Boulevard in West Loop, joined CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot to share a martini sure to wow your guests at summer parties and events.
The first step, according to Juckins, is quality spirit.
“Don’t hesitate to use different spirits,” he said.
Juckins recommends checking local farmer’s market to get seasonal ingredients to enhance your drink.
“Fresh ingredients is always key to adding a simple flavor to a martini,” he said.
Juckins’ martini recommendations include the following:
- Aviation Martini: Gin, Maraschino, Crème de Violette, Lemon
- Millions of Peaches Martini: Vodka, Caramelized Peach, Vanilla, Lime
- Hawaiian Breeze Martini: Rum, Vermouth, Pineapple Juice, Luxardo Maraschino, Peychaud’s Bitters
Boulevard in West Loop is celebrating National Martini Day on Wednesday and throughout the summer.
Strawberry Fields Martini recipe:
3 Strawberries, thinly sliced
3 Basil Leaves
0.5 ounce Simple Syrup
1.5 ounce Reyka Vodka
0.5 ounce Triple Sec
0.5 ounce Fresh Lime Juice
Ice