CHICAGO (CBS) — A 24-year-old man was shot in a Rolling Meadows Walmart parking lot Saturday afternoon.
Police say the shooting was the result of a dispute involving a custody exchange of a child. It began as a physical altercation and escalated into shots fired.
It’s unclear how many people were in the area when the shots were fired around 4:35 p.m.
From about 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, police tape stretched across the store’s parking lot at 1460 Golf Road. There are a number of cameras in the area, so it’s possible what happened was caught on surveillance.
Ald. Kevin O’Brien posted on Facebook, “Never imagined having to post a message like this … One person was hit and transported to the hospital, others were hit by shattering glass.”
Witnesses believe at least one person is in custody. Police have not confirmed that.
The victim was transported to the hospital. His injury is not expected to be life-threatening.
Detectives are interviewing those involved.