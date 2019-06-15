ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois doctor who pleaded guilty to aggravated battery after an investigation revealed he inappropriately touched three female patients has been sentenced to a second nine-year prison term.
In a news release, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s office says that 64-year-old Charles Dehaan must complete the sentence that was handed down in federal court earlier this year before he begins serving the sentence imposed by a county judge on Friday.
State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross says that the three victims came forward independently to report that the Rockford physician inappropriately touched them in a sexual manner between October 2010 and December 2013 during house calls as part of his medical practice. Two of the women were over 60 years old and the third had a physically disability.
