CHICAGO (CBS)– A 34-year-old man was fatally shot outside of The New Dating Game lounge in Calumet Heights early Sunday morning.
According to police, the victim was in the sidewalk outside of the lounge, located in the 8900 block of south Stony Island Avenue, when he was shot by an offender inside of a passing Chevrolet Malibu.
The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police said no one is in custody.
Area South detectives are investigating and said witnesses on the scene have been uncooperative with officers.
This is a developing story.