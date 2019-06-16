CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old girl was shot in the Morgan Park neighborhood Sunday afternoon, police said.
Police say the girl was sitting in a vehicle in the 1100 block of West 110th Place around 4:47 p.m. when an unknown male offender shot her.
The victim was struck once in the chest and transported to Christ Hospital in serious condition.
Area South detectives were investigating.
CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted that the shooting stemmed from a dispute over a parking space.
Detectives have promising leads. Shooting stemmed from a petty dispute over a parking space. Offender pulls a gun & fired at another individual when the shots missed & hit this young girl who was sitting in a nearby car. Anyone w info send anonymously to https://t.co/g9Q1Srtgmc https://t.co/UWVsNmeqAD
