Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Police, CPD, Crime, Morgan Park, shooting


CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old girl was shot in the Morgan Park neighborhood Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police say the girl was sitting in a vehicle in the 1100 block of West 110th Place around 4:47 p.m. when an unknown male offender shot her.

The victim was struck once in the chest and transported to Christ Hospital in serious condition.

Area South detectives were investigating.

CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted that the shooting stemmed from a dispute over a parking space.